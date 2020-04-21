Best Historically Black Colleges & Universities

Degree Finder Select a Degree Level Select a Degree Associate's Bachelor's Master's Doctorate Non-Degree Courses Certificate / Diploma Graduate Certificates Select a Category Select a Category Art & Design Business & Management Computers & Technology Criminal Justice & Legal Education & Teaching Liberal Arts & Humanities Nursing & Healthcare Psychology & Counseling Science & Engineering Trades & Careers Select a Subject Select a Subject Animation Art & Art History Creative / Design Fashion Film Game Design Graphic Design Interior Design Landscape Architecture Multimedia Design Photography Visual Communications Web Design Accounting Business Administration Business Intelligence Economics Entertainment Management Entrepreneurship Finance Forensic Accounting Hospitality Management Hotel & Restaurant Management Human Resources International Business Internet Marketing Logistics Management Management Information Systems Marketing Non-Profit Management Organizational Leadership Project Management Public Relations Real Estate Retail & Sales Management Risk Management Small Business Sports Management Supply Chain & Logistics Taxation Training & Development Computer Engineering Computer Forensics Computer Programming Computer Science Database Management Information Systems Security Information Technology Internet Security Mobile Development Network Administration Network Security Software Engineering Web Development Corrections Crime Scene Investigation Criminal Justice Criminology Cyber Security Forensic Science Homeland Security Law Enforcement Legal Studies Paralegal Public Safety Administration Adult Education/Learning Child Development Coaching Curriculum & Instruction Early Childhood Education Education Educational Administration Educational Counseling Educational Leadership Educational Technology Elementary Education English Language Learning Higher Education K-12 Education Library Science Math Education Music Education Online Teaching Reading & Literacy Special Education Teacher Licensure Anthropology Communications English General Studies Geography History Human & Family Development Journalism Liberal Arts Media Communications Ministry Music Political Science Public Administration Public Policy Social Science Social Work Sociology Theology Writing Dental Assistance Emergency Management Gerontology Health Education Health Informatics Health Science Health Services Healthcare Administration Healthcare Management Human Services Medical Assisting Medical Coding Medical Office Administration Nurse Practitioner (RN Required) Nursing (RN required) Nursing Education (RN Required) Nutritional Sciences Pharmacy Public Health RN to BSN (RN required) Sports Medicine Sports Medicine/Physical Therapy Veterinary X-Ray Technician Addictions & Recovery Behavioral Psychology Child and Adolescent Psychology Counseling Educational Psychology Family Counseling Forensic Psychology Organizational Psychology Psychology Aeronautics/Aviation Biomedical Engineering Civil Engineering Drafting Electronics Engineering Engineering Engineering Management Environmental Management Environmental Science Industrial Engineering Mechanical Engineering Automotive Carpentry Construction Management Culinary Electrical Technician Fire Science Heating/Cooling Technology Trades Let's Go! AD CollegeConsensus.com is an advertising-supported site. Featured programs and school search results are for schools that compensate us. This compensation does not influence our school rankings, resource guides, or other information published on this site. Got it!

The College Consensus ranking of the Best Historically Black Colleges and Universities has a broader purpose than finding the HBCUs most praised by published rankings and student reviews. It’s also an essential tool for students looking for a college or university that will best fit their needs. Whether they are looking for a supportive and inclusive community, a challenging and uplifting academic environment, or the networking opportunities of the legendarily loyal HBCU alumni, students can trust College Consensus to provide a comprehensive picture of the nation’s best HBCUs.

How Did We Make Our Ranking of the Best Historically Black Colleges & Universities?

As an aggregate ranking, College Consensus pulls together data from numerous college ranking sites, including U.S. News & World Report, WalletHub, the Wall Street Journal, and others. We combine those results with the most reputable student reviews, from sites including Niche, My Plan, and Unigo, creating a Publisher Rating and a Student Review Rating. The combination of these two creates the Consensus Rating, making College Consensus a comprehensive meta-ranking.

While only majority-black institutions founded before 1964 qualify as HBCUs, Historically Black Colleges and Universities are anything but history. They are vibrant, diverse, and innovative communities that fall into many categories. Some HBCUs are public research universities, making advancements in areas ranging from medicine to agriculture; others are elite liberal arts colleges, preparing students for graduate study and professional careers. Some are religious, others are secular. But whatever their background, HBCUs all share a common mission – creating a space for minority students to feel supported, empowered, and motivated to reach their full potential. The College Consensus Best HBCU ranking highlights the historically black institutions that define black excellence.

What’s Different About the College Consensus Ranking?

The College Consensus method combines information from many rankings and reviews, all of which are based on their own unique methodologies; with that approach, College Consensus show prospective students a big-picture view of the higher education landscape. With the Consensus method, the biases of other rankings are filtered out, leaving a picture of the institutions with the strongest academics, strongest student support and community, and strongest outcomes. Read more about the College Consensus methodology on the About page.

Note: The Top 5 HBCUs are listed in descending order by their College Consensus score. The rest are arranged by Student Consensus scores.

1 Spelman College Atlanta, GA AVG: 0 AVG: 0 71.4 College Consensus 67.7 Publisher Consensus 75.2 Student Consensus Last Accessed: April, 2020

2 Howard University Washington, DC AVG: 0 AVG: 0 64.4 College Consensus 58.9 Publisher Consensus 70 Student Consensus Last Accessed: April, 2020

3 Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University Tallahassee, FL AVG: 0 AVG: 0 52.3 College Consensus 31.9 Publisher Consensus 72.8 Student Consensus Last Accessed: April, 2020

4 Coppin State University Baltimore, MD AVG: 0 AVG: 0 49 College Consensus 29.2 Publisher Consensus 68.9 Student Consensus Last Accessed: April, 2020

What Does HBCU Stand For?

HBCU is an acronym for Historically Black Colleges and Universities. When taking a look at the question of “what does HBCU stand for?”, it becomes quickly evident that HBCUs are a part of America’s not-so-kind past when it comes to those of African-American descent. The first HBCU was the African Institute, later known as The Institute for Colored Youth. It was founded in Pennsylvania in 1837 and was created out of a need to educate young black men who were shut out of traditionally white colleges and universities. The next school in the HBCU history timeline was Lincoln University in Pennsylvania which opened in 1854, and Wilberforce University was opened soon after in 1856.

The first HBCU still exists today, but has been renamed as Cheyney University and now accepts students of all races. This founding college began the HBCU history timeline and fulfilled a need for higher education for African-Americans that the United States was sorely lacking.

What’s the Difference Between Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Predominantly Black Colleges?

Historically black colleges and universities, while similar in student demographics, have entirely different charters. Predominantly black colleges, also known as predominantly black institutions (PBIs) are defined by the Higher Education Act of 2008 as:

Enroll at least 1,000 undergraduates

At least 50% of applicants must be at least of low-income or first-generation undergraduate degree seekers

Enroll at leat 40% black students

Have a low per full-time undergraduate student expenditure when compared with similar insitutions offering similar coursework

Predominantly black colleges have an integrated student population while historically black colleges and universities admit African-American students only. Predominantly black institutions also focus on providing education to underprivileged black students while HBCUs can have unique admission requirements that suit the institution’s desired student body.

When taking a look at the HBCU list of schools and admission requirements, it becomes quickly apparent that admission requirements tend to be as stringent as an integrated school. The list of predominantly black colleges with more relaxed admission requirements is much longer than the HCBU list. However, the list of predominantly black colleges is bigger than the HBCU list due to changes in attitudes towards race.

Where are HBCUs Located?

A majority of HBCUs are found in the southeastern U.S. and Eastern Seaboard, but there is an HBCU in California. The sole HBCU in California is Charles Drew University of Medicine & Science – Los Angeles. There are a total of nine HBCU colleges in Texas and all are spread around the state. There are a total of five HCBUs in Virginia with Hampton University landing at the top of most lists of HBCU in Virginia. South Carolina has the only public HBCU in the states, and the most popular HBCU in South Carolina is Claflin University. There is no HCBU in New York, but there are a number of predominantly black institutions in New York City and state.

Why Choose an HBCU in the 21st Century?

Integration and diversity is a good thing for the population at large as it helps people understand one another. But not all students can perform in an environment where they feel they don’t fit in with the crowd. Faculty at the best historically black colleges tend to be more understanding about the challenges young black students face and can offer better support. Attending a school where the student body is more likely to share a similar culture helps a black student relax and focus on succeeding at their chosen discipline. The best historically black colleges are on par with their integrated counterparts and offer the same quality education.

